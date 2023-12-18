IRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After Kota Bypass Contract Win

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. hit all-time high on Monday after it received a letter of award for the Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge.

The National Highway Authority of India issued a letter of award to IRB Infrastructure Trust for tolling, operating, maintenance and transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge on NH-76 and Gwalior-Jhansi section on NH-44, for an upfront consideration of Rs 1,683 crore, an exchange filing said.

"Receiving LoA is next important step on way to signing Concession Agreement, which will enable us to proceed to comply with various other formalities, including financial closure for the project that will facilitate timely takeover of the project," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of IRB Infrastructure.