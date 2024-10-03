Iran-Israel Tensions Drive Uncertainty In Oil Markets: Analysts Weigh In

Markets have so far taken a measured approach to the rising tensions, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "The escalation, which now includes Lebanon and potentially Iran, raises questions about whether we might see a full-scale conflict," he said.

Cardillo also pointed out that much of the current response from both sides has been limited to minor retaliations, with the markets seemingly in a "wait-and-see" mode.

The key concern for the oil market is whether the conflict will spill over into a more extensive military engagement, which could potentially affect Iran's oil production. "If there were an outright war between Israel and Iran, it could engage the rest of the oil-producing nations in the region, potentially leading to a blockade that could send oil prices soaring, possibly even to $150 or higher," Cardillo said.

Peter McGuire, chief executive officer of XM Australia, also weighed in on the potential impact of the conflict on oil supplies. Iranian oil infrastructure stands vulnerable, he noted, particularly given its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

"If there was an attack on Iranian fields, it would derail a lot of crude being exported globally," McGuire said. Market reactions could vary significantly based on the severity of the conflict, with oil prices potentially rising by $5, $10, or even $20 very quickly if the situation escalates, the expert cautioned.