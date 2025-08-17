Business NewsMarketsIPO Tracker: Five Mainboard IPOs, Three SME IPOs In Focus This Week
IPO Tracker: Five Mainboard IPOs, Three SME IPOs In Focus This Week

Find out more details on mainboard, and small and medium enterprise IPOs this week.

17 Aug 2025, 06:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
initial public offering or IPO
initial public offering or IPO (Source: Pexels)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The primary markets will see five mainboard initial public offerings and three small and medium enterprises IPOs this week.

Among mainboard IPOs, Shreeji Shipping Global, Mangal Electrical Industries and Gem Aromatics are going to open their IPOs this week. Find out more details below.

Mainboard IPOs

Shreeji Shipping Global

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 1.63 crore shares

  • Total issue worth: Rs 410.71 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Gem Aromatics 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 1.39 crore shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Vikram Solar 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 6.26 crore shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 1,500 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Patel Retail 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 95.2 lakh shares

  • Fresh issue: Rs 216 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Mangal Electrical Industries 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 20

  • IPO closes: Aug. 22

  • Issue size: 2.97 crore shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 400 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 25

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 28

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

SME IPOs

Studio LSD

  • IPO opens: Aug. 18

  • IPO closes: Aug. 20

  • Issue size: 1.38 crore shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 70.13 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 21

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 25

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

LGT Business Connextions 

  • IPO opens: Aug. 19

  • IPO closes: Aug. 21

  • Issue size: 26.25 crore shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 28.09 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22

  • Tentative listing date: Aug. 26

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

Classic Electrodes

  • IPO opens: Aug. 22

  • IPO closes: Aug. 26

  • Issue size: 41.47 lakh shares

  • Total Issue Worth: Rs 41.51 crore

  • Tentative allotment date: Aug. 28

  • Tentative listing date: Sep 1

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO

  • Listing platform: BSE, NSE

