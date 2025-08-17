IPO Tracker: Five Mainboard IPOs, Three SME IPOs In Focus This Week
Find out more details on mainboard, and small and medium enterprise IPOs this week.
The primary markets will see five mainboard initial public offerings and three small and medium enterprises IPOs this week.
Among mainboard IPOs, Shreeji Shipping Global, Mangal Electrical Industries and Gem Aromatics are going to open their IPOs this week. Find out more details below.
Mainboard IPOs
Shreeji Shipping Global
IPO opens: Aug. 19
IPO closes: Aug. 21
Issue size: 1.63 crore shares
Total issue worth: Rs 410.71 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22
Tentative listing date: Aug. 26
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Gem Aromatics
IPO opens: Aug. 19
IPO closes: Aug. 21
Issue size: 1.39 crore shares
Fresh issue: Rs 175 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22
Tentative listing date: Aug. 26
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Vikram Solar
IPO opens: Aug. 19
IPO closes: Aug. 21
Issue size: 6.26 crore shares
Fresh issue: Rs 1,500 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22
Tentative listing date: Aug. 26
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Patel Retail
IPO opens: Aug. 19
IPO closes: Aug. 21
Issue size: 95.2 lakh shares
Fresh issue: Rs 216 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22
Tentative listing date: Aug. 26
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Mangal Electrical Industries
IPO opens: Aug. 20
IPO closes: Aug. 22
Issue size: 2.97 crore shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 400 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 25
Tentative listing date: Aug. 28
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
SME IPOs
Studio LSD
IPO opens: Aug. 18
IPO closes: Aug. 20
Issue size: 1.38 crore shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 70.13 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 21
Tentative listing date: Aug. 25
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
LGT Business Connextions
IPO opens: Aug. 19
IPO closes: Aug. 21
Issue size: 26.25 crore shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 28.09 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 22
Tentative listing date: Aug. 26
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE
Classic Electrodes
IPO opens: Aug. 22
IPO closes: Aug. 26
Issue size: 41.47 lakh shares
Total Issue Worth: Rs 41.51 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 28
Tentative listing date: Sep 1
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Issue type: Bookbuilding IPO
Listing platform: BSE, NSE