IPO Rush: Bharat Coking Coal, Three SME Issues To Hit Dalal Street

India’s IPO market has kicked off 2026 on a subdued note, with only one mainboard public issue opening for subscription in the first week of January. Investor participation, instead, will be focused on three small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs, signalling the typically cautious sentiment seen at the start of a new calendar year.

January often witnesses a softer beginning as investors return from holiday breaks and evaluate broader market cues before deploying fresh capital. Although the pipeline of larger IPOs expected later in the quarter remains strong, companies appear reluctant to test sentiment in the opening week.

However, activity in the SME space remains steady, with three offerings scheduled between January 6 and January 9 across infrastructure materials, electric mobility, and sustainable textiles. Only one listing is lined up next week — Modern Diagnostic.