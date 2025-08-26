IPO Listing Live Updates: Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping — Check Pre-Open Prices
The names making the debut today are Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping and Gem Aromatics.
IPO Patel Retail Global Live: Latest GMP Check
The highest grey market premium among the lot is for Patel Retail IPO was Rs 52, as of 7:34 a.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 307 per share, marking a premium of 20.39%.
IPO Shreeji Shipping Global Live: Latest GMP Check
The grey market premium for Shreeji Shipping IPO was Rs 34, as of 8:02 a.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 286 per share, marking a premium of 13.49%.
IPO Vikram Solar Live: Latest GMP Indicates Premium Listing
The grey market premium for Vikram Solar IPO was Rs 33, as of 7:58 a.m., according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 358 per share, marking a premium of 10.15%.
IPO Vikram Solar Live: Subscription Details
The IPO of Vikram Solar was subscribed 54.63 times on the final day of subscription. The Rs 2,079.37 crore issue had components of both, a fresh issuance of 4.52 crore shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.75 crore shares aggregating to Rs 579.37 crore.
IPO Listing Live Updates: Busy Day Ahead
Good Morning! This is NDTV Profit's live coverage of the primary market. There's an exciting day ahead with four listings and we are all set to bring you all the real-time buzz straight from the street.
Follow the blog as we take you through the action right here!