Investors' Wealth Erodes By Rs 2.91 Lakh Crore As Markets Tumble

"Investors fretted across Asian and European markets, as U.S. bond yields crossed 4% again that spiralled into a large-scale correction in domestic equities. While rising valuations were beginning to raise concerns, investors resorted to profit-taking as weakness in banking, IT and oil & gas stocks saw the Sensex end below the 72,000 mark," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.