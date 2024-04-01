Investors Favor Japan During Earnings, Shunning China And India

Investors are setting their sights on the next earnings season in India to find out how banking system liquidity fared after top lender HDFC Bank Ltd. warned that loan growth would depend more heavily on deposit growth. As for the IT services sector, an earnings-fueled rally in January and early February has faded away. A dim forecast from US-listed peer Accenture Plc has reignited worries that an earnings recovery may be further ahead that what was priced in.