Investors Richer By Rs 6.88 Lakh Crore In 4 Days

The other prominent gainers were Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies.

'Indian markets soared to new heights in a powerful rally, driven by IT heavyweights. Green shoots of recovery in the IT sector on the back of an improved outlook for BFSI in FY25 positively influenced market sentiments. The robust performance of PSU banking stocks is underscored by the inherent synergy between their loan portfolios and the prevailing business cycle.