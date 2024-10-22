Investors Lose Nearly Rs 10 Lakh Crore As Last Hour Panic Grips Dalal Street

Investors lost nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in trade on Tuesday as benchmark indices ended at a two-month low amid a selloff from foreign investors.

India's benchmark indices Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.25% and 1.15% lower, respectively, on Monday, with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty being the top sectoral losers.

During the last leg of the trade, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 1.35% to 24,445, and the Sensex fell 1.23% to a low of 80,149.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers for the 16th consecutive day and have offloaded nearly Rs 93,500 crore since Sept. 27, according to provisional data from NSE.

So far in October, global funds have offloaded nearly Rs 82,500 crore, the highest-ever outflow in a single month. The previous highest monthly outflows of Rs 61,973 crore were seen during the Covid-19 selloff in March 2020.