Investors In India For Long-Term Will ‘Not Do Badly’, Says JPMorgan's Luis Oganes

Macroeconomics in India are going in the right direction and investors who choose to stay long-term in the market may do well, according to Luis Oganes, global head of currencies, emerging markets and commodities research at JPMorgan.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Oganes said that Indian assets have done well and they have the potential to continue this momentum.

“Indian assets have done well. Can they continue to do that? Yes, I think they can. But I am not going to go against someone who says that Indian markets are expensive and have rallied a lot to take profits,” he added.

Oganes added that there are not many options for investors who would decide to exit the Indian market.

“The opportunities are not that plentiful, to be honest. Ahead of the US elections, that can alter the playing field, it is a difficult moment to make big investment decisions,” he said.

“The macroeconomics in India is going in the right direction and those investors who choose to stay long term will not do badly,” Oganes said.