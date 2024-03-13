Investors Beware: Jet Airways Shareholders To Get 1 Share For Every 100 Held In The Airline

Jet Airways Ltd.'s shares spiked after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal approved the resolution filed by the Jalan Fritsch Consortium. Investors looking to make quick gains should be cautious.

While only delivery-based trades are allowed in the stock, public shareholders should be beware that 99% of their holding will be extinguished.

The final resolution plan of the Jalan-Fritsch consortium, submitted on Oct. 2, 2020, was approved by the committee of creditors with a 99.22% majority. According to it:

Jet Airways will continue to list on the stock exchanges but only after reconstitution of its share capital.

Public shareholders will be entitled to only 1 share in Jet 2.0 (New Jet Airways company) for every 100 they hold currently.

The resolution plan has proposed extinguishing 8,51,98,037 shares of Rs 10 face value each, representing 75% of the current shareholding, held by promoters, Etihad and financial institutions. All preference shares owned by the promoters and Etihad will also be extinguished within 170 days of the resolution plan becoming effective.