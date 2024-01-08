Investors Are Looking To Share Buybacks To Keep US Stock Market Afloat

The tricky part in all this for executives and investors will be finding the right time — both when to buy back the shares and when to expect them to pop. The key may lie in the Fed’s plans for rate cuts, which officials have signaled might not occur until mid-2024 or even later. That could prevent companies from borrowing money for repurchases until later this year or early 2025, according to Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer at RDM Financial Group.