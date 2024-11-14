Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Vedanta, HAL, Zen Tech And Eicher Motors—Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. and Kush Bhora, founder of Kush Bohra.com answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Eicher Motors
Dalal: Hold (On Long Term) And Sell (On Short Term)
Positive outlook given by management on sales
Electric vehicle announced and will have traction.
Valuations are a bit on higher side in comparison to other stocks.
Comfort in buying stock with a 15%-17% correction.
Hindustan Aeronautics
Bohra: Hold
Broken below 200-day moving average.
One might want to hold on to the stock.
Good idea to average it when the stock rebounds comes closer to Rs 40-Rs 100 or Rs 40- Rs 50 levels.
HDFC Bank
Dalal: Buy
Valuations have corrected significantly, are very attractive.
Will see net interest margin securities improve going forward.
Banking sector will do well in the next five years.
Bohra: Buy
Accumulation zone set at Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,700 mark.
Might want to put it more on a systematic investment plan mode than buy it in one go.
Zen Technologies
Bohra: Hold
Stock in consolidation phase, not recommending booking profits.
If the Rs 1,550 level is broken, there may be a reversal in medium term trend.
Hold the stock as long as that level.
Vedanta
Dalal: Sell
Commodity very dependent on China.
Stimulus Packages from China not that attractive.
Commodity may not do as well as expected.
Unhappy with management.
Hindalco named as a better alternative.
Suzlon Energy
Dalal: Buy (For the long term)
Wind Energy one of key drivers of the renewable space.
Has some of the largest capacities for wind power plants with strong order backlog.
New turbine design facilitates setting them up in less windy areas.
Attractive for setting up return on capital and return on equity.
Bohra: Hold
See no reason to exit right now.
Had a stellar run, correcting excesses right now.
Positions for hold close to Rs 47, below that the trend may change for the long term.