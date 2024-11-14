Buy, Sell, Or Hold: Vedanta, HAL, Zen Tech And Eicher Motors—Ask Profit

NDTV ProfitMarketsBuy, Sell, Or Hold: Vedanta, HAL, Zen Tech And Eicher Motors—Ask Profit
Sameer Dalal and Kush Bhora discuss whether to buy, sell, or hold Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. on NDTV Profit’s Ask Profit show.

14 Nov 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Sameer Dalal and Kush Bhora provide actionable investment strategies for Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd., including expert buy, sell, or hold recommendations based on the latest market insights. (File photo of HAL's stall at Defence Expo 2022. Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Is Eicher Motors Ltd. a good choice for a long-term outlook? Should you keep holding Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Zen Technologies Ltd.? Is the valuation of Vedanta Ltd. sustainable?

Sameer Dalal, owner of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers Pvt. and Kush Bhora, founder of Kush Bohra.com answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Eicher Motors

Dalal: Hold (On Long Term) And Sell (On Short Term)

  • Positive outlook given by management on sales

  • Electric vehicle announced and will have traction.

  • Valuations are a bit on higher side in comparison to other stocks.

  • Comfort in buying stock with a 15%-17% correction.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Bohra: Hold

  • Broken below 200-day moving average.

  • One might want to hold on to the stock.

  • Good idea to average it when the stock rebounds comes closer to Rs 40-Rs 100 or Rs 40- Rs 50 levels.

HDFC Bank

Dalal: Buy

  • Valuations have corrected significantly, are very attractive.

  • Will see net interest margin securities improve going forward.

  • Banking sector will do well in the next five years.

Bohra: Buy

  • Accumulation zone set at Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,700 mark.

  • Might want to put it more on a systematic investment plan mode than buy it in one go.

Zen Technologies

Bohra: Hold

  • Stock in consolidation phase, not recommending booking profits.

  • If the Rs 1,550 level is broken, there may be a reversal in medium term trend.

  • Hold the stock as long as that level.

Vedanta

Dalal: Sell

  • Commodity very dependent on China.

  • Stimulus Packages from China not that attractive.

  • Commodity may not do as well as expected.

  • Unhappy with management.

  • Hindalco named as a better alternative.

Suzlon Energy

Dalal: Buy (For the long term)

  • Wind Energy one of key drivers of the renewable space.

  • Has some of the largest capacities for wind power plants with strong order backlog.

  • New turbine design facilitates setting them up in less windy areas.

  • Attractive for setting up return on capital and return on equity.

Bohra: Hold

  • See no reason to exit right now.

  • Had a stellar run, correcting excesses right now.

  • Positions for hold close to Rs 47, below that the trend may change for the long term.

