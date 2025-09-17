Investec Prefers KFin Tech Over CAMS Even As It Cuts Target For Both — Here's Why

Investec has issued a rather cautionary note on registrar and share transfer agencies (RTAs), highlighting the need for diversification within the segment.

The brokerage firm has maintained a 'buy' call on KFin Technologies Ltd. but lowered the target price from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,300. Investec has cut the target price on CAMS too from Rs 4,100 to Rs 4,050 while maintaining a 'neutral' rating.

RTAs may operate as a duopoly in India, but they lack the pricing power, according to Investec.

In its latest note, the brokerage firm said it prefers KFin Technologies over CAMS, citing stronger earnings potential, driven by international expansion and revenue mix.

Investec adds that RTAs have faced yield deflation of 3-4% annually over the past five years. This is despite the fact that there has been a rising share of higher-yielding equity assets.

This has much to do with the concentrated structure of the mutual fund industry, with the top 10 asset managers accounting for 77% of the assets under management, which in turn, has curbed flexibility, Investec adds.