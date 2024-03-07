Interglobe Promoter To Sell 3.3% Stake For Rs 3,729 Crore

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s promoter, Rakesh Gangwal, will sell up to a 3.3% stake in the company worth at least Rs 3,729 crore.

Gangwal will offer 1.275 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 2,925 apiece, according to the term sheet seen by NDTV Profit. Interglobe Aviation is the parent of India's largest airline, IndiGo.

The floor price represents a 5.8% discount to Thursday's closing price, it added.

Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India and Goldman Sachs India are the deal's brokers.