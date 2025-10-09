What's Driving IndiGo's Momentum? A Look At Fleet Strategy, Global Expansion, Analyst Commentary

Goldman Sachs said that InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. is poised for sustained growth with faster international expansion. The brokerage expects international travel to remain the primary engine for growth in the coming quarters. The brokerage has also maintained a target price of Rs 6,000 for the company's stock.

"With capacity expansion and robust demand across global routes, we expect international travel to remain the primary engine for growth in coming quarters," the brokerage said.

It added that IndiGo is likely to "deliver 11% compound annual growth rate (FY25-28E) in ASK driven by 19% CAGR (FY25-28E) in international expansion".

Notably, IndiGo's stock has surged over 20% in the last one year, significantly higher than its only listed peer SpiceJet Ltd., which has declined over 50% in the same period.