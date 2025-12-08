IndiGo Shares Falter: Here Are Top Mutual Funds With High Stakes In Airline

India's largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has had one of the roughest starts to December after going through one of the country's worst aviation disruptions in the first week itself.

IndiGo, which is part of the Nifty 50, has seen its stock plummet nearly 17% in the last eight trading sessions. The airline had become part of the Nifty 50 after replacing IndusInd Bank in late September this year.