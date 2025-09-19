Intel Shares Soar 23% After Nvidia Makes $5 Billion Investment

AMD said the announcement hasn’t changed its belief it can keep taking business away from Intel.

“We’re confident in our ability to continue driving innovation and market share growth and reinforcing AI as the company’s top strategic priority,” AMD said in an emailed statement.

The news is “very marginally negative for AMD,” Wolfe Research analysts said in a note, and likely doesn’t change their thesis for Intel. “What’s unclear is whether this represents token cooperation intended for political purposes, or if it’s the start of a wider collaboration that would more significantly benefit Intel,” they said.

“Whether or not Nvidia would be willing to collaborate on manufacturing is a much more important issue,” the Wolfe analysts added, saying Intel suffers from a lack of volume in its manufacturing facilities.

In data centers, where Nvidia’s artificial intelligence accelerators dominate and have pushed rivals to minor roles, Intel will provide processors for integration into some Nvidia products. As Nvidia increasingly combines its AI chips into larger computing clusters, processors are required to handle the general tasks not ideally suited for its graphics semiconductors.

The deal helps Intel address two of its biggest areas where improvement is needed, according to CEO Tan. It helps with one of his priorities to improve his balance sheet and puts Intel on the path to fielding products that will delight customers, he said.

Nvidia currently designs its own processors — which work alongside the accelerator components — using technology from Arm Holdings Plc. The Intel tie-up should have no impact on Arm, Huang said. Nvidia is proceeding as planned with Arm-based products, he said.

At Wednesday’s close, Intel had a market value of $116 billion, meaning Nvidia is taking a less than 5% stake. Nvidia has a market capitalization of more than $4 trillion.

Nvidia’s power to determine the future of the industry, and now Intel’s pragmatic attempt to work alongside it, is based on Nvidia’s utter dominance of AI computing. The company saw the need for new types of chips and software ahead of the debut of services such as ChatGPT from OpenAI and had them ready before any of its rivals. When the world’s biggest companies rushed to build data centers to make sure they could compete in the new era of computing, they turned to Nvidia’s chips.