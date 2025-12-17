Insurance Act Amendments Will Not Have Any 'Immediate' Impact Barring This One Stock: Brokerages

Brokerages see limited near-term impact of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha, 2025 insurance bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday night, with shares of PB Fintech in focus.

The bill, which proposes to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector from 74% to 100%, in addition to introducing a series of other amendments to insurance laws, may also lead to foreign and niche players entering the space, according to brokerages.