Inside Goldman Sachs' Strong Case For India In 2026; Policy Support, Earnings Key Drivers

Indian equities ended the week under pressure, but Goldman Sachs believes the recent weakness could mark the setup for a stronger 2026, supported by improving earnings momentum, policy tailwinds and stabilising valuations. In its latest India Weekly Kickstart note, Goldman said the Nifty fell about 2% week-on-week, underperforming global equities, even as global markets edged higher.

The brokerage reiterated its overweight stance on India, citing easier financial conditions, possible tax relief, ongoing domestic reforms across labour and regulatory frameworks as key policy tailwinds.

Pharmaceuticals and IT stocks were largely flat, while energy and infrastructure names lagged the broader market, reflecting continued caution after a subdued 2025.

Goldman noted that MSCI India is trading at around 22.4 times forward earnings, roughly 3% above its fair-value estimate and modestly above long-term averages. However, India’s valuation premium to Asia has compressed sharply, a level that has historically coincided with periods of moderate outperformance.