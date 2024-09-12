Inox Wind EPC Arm Raises Rs 350 Crore By Preference Issue

Inox Wind Ltd.'s subsidiary, Resco Global Wind Services Ltd., raised Rs 350 crore via equities from marquee investors. After this, Resco Global ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said in an exchange filing.

The unit raised equity on Wednesday by allotting equity shares on a preferential basis, through private placement to non promoters, Inox Wind said in a filing. The engineering, procurement and construction subsidiary used securities in exchange of funds raised.

Valrado Venture Partners Fund II, Anchorage Capital Scheme I, JM Financials Products Ltd., Founders Collective Fund, One Up Financial Consultants Pvt., Authum Investments & Infrastructure Ltd., and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. are the key investors in the equity raise, it said.