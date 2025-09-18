Robust IPO Pipeline: 80 Firms With SEBI Nod Eye Raising Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore In 2025 — Check Big-Ticket Issues

A slew of marquee names is preparing to hit the Street. Pine Labs is expected to raise around Rs 8,500 crore, positioning it as the second-largest IPO this year, behind HDB Financial Services' Rs 12,500-crore issue. Close on its heels, LG Electronics India Ltd. is eyeing Rs 8,000 crore, likely to become the third-largest IPO of 2025.

Other prominent firms awaiting their turn include Hero FinCorp Ltd., Hero Motors Ltd., PhysicsWallah Ltd., Ecom Express, Avanse Financial Services Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Credila Financial Services Ltd., and DORF-Ketal Chemicals India Ltd. Notably, both Credila and DORF-Ketal are expected to raise Rs 5,000 crore each.

While 80 firms have already received SEBI's go ahead, there are 85 still waiting for the nod. These 85 firms together are likely to raise Rs 1.49 lakh crore. Among the big names are Tata Capital Ltd., Meesho Ltd., ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. Indira IVF Hospitals Ltd. and Lenskart Solutions Ltd.

If Tata Capital gets the go ahead this year, then it will the largest IPO this year as the company plans to raise Rs 17,000 crore. ICICI Prudential AMC is looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore, while Lenskart will likely raise Rs 7,650 crore.