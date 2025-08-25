Vikran Engineering Raises Rs 232 Crore Through Anchor Allocation Ahead Of IPO

Vikran Engineering Ltd. raised Rs 231.6 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 2.38 crore shares at Rs 97 apiece to 14 anchor investors.

Societe Generale-ODI got the highest allocation of 11.5%. Bank of India Small Cap Fund got the second highest allotment of 10% and Nippon India Equity Opportunities AIF-Scheme 8, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC - LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund SF, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and SBI General Insurance Co got an 8.6% stake in the company.

Four domestic mutual funds have applied through 11 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. They have collectively netted 36.70% of the anchor portion. These fund houses include Bank of India, ITI, Samco, and Taurus.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. are managing the IPO.

The company will launch its IPO on Tuesday to sell shares worth up to Rs 772 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 721 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 51 crore. The issue will open on Aug. 26 and conclude on Aug. 29.

The price band is set at Rs 92 to Rs 97 apiece. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 13,616. Investors can bid for a minimum of 148 shares and in multiples thereof.

Vikran Engineering intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 541 crore for funding working capital requirements for fiscal 2025 and 2026. The rest will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

In the financial year 2025, revenue from operations rose over 16% year-on-year to Rs 916 crore, and net profit rose 4% to Rs 78 crore. On the operating front, Ebitda rose 20% to Rs 160 crore and margin expanded to 17.5% from 16.96%.