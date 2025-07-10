Smartworks Coworking IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd.'s initial public offering is scheduled to open on Thursday.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 387 and Rs 407 per share. The company will raise Rs 445 crore via a fresh issue of shares and will offer existing shares worth Rs 137.6 crore for sale, as per the red herring prospectus.

JM Financial Ltd., BOB Capital Markets Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the book-running lead managers of the offering and Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.

Shares of Smartworks Coworking will debut on BSE and National Stock Exchange.