Meesho IPO GMP: Smaller OFS To Trimmed Losses — What's Likely Behind Soaring Grey Market Estimates

Meesho Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, with the issue closing on Friday, according to the company’s red herring prospectus.

The IPO will include a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10 crore shares by existing shareholders. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

The IPO's last grey market premium is at Rs 46, as of 8:30 p.m. on Monday. With the price band of Rs 111, Meesh's IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 157, according to InvestorGain. The expected percentage gain per share is at 41.44%. This is also much higher than the 32.43% GMP gains that the IPO was trading with on Nov. 28.

Here are some of the possible reasons why retails investors are rushing to buy a slice of this story: