Not Just Groww, These Two IPOs Of 2025 Also Doubled Investors' Wealth

The initial-public-offering market in India is currently dazzling investors with its ability to generate rapid wealth, with recent listings successfully doubling investors' money.

Groww, the IPO of which closed on Nov. 7, debuted on Nov. 12 with 12% gains at listing. After the stellar listing, the scrip has returned over 15% gains to shareholders. The stock rose to a high of Rs 188.77 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 17, an 88% gain.

As revealed by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, approximately 20% of all IPO applications for rival Groww were placed by Zerodha customers.