Groww IPO: 20% Of All Applications From Zerodha Customers, Says Nithin Kamath

The dynamics of India’s broking industry was highlighted by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who revealed that approximately 20% of all IPO applications for rival Groww were placed by Zerodha customers.

Kamath took to X to congratulate Groww Chief Executive Officer Lalit Keshre on the initial public offering, while also highlighting the notable crossover in the retail investor base between the two leading fintech platforms.

The figures that the Zerodha co-founder revealed shows the high number of user overlap and portfolio diversification among retail investors in India's booming investment landscape.

Groww, operating under its parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, has opened its highly anticipated public issue for subscription, with the IPO set to close on Nov. 7. The price band for the offering is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share, with an issue size totaling Rs 6,632.3 crore.