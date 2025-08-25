SFC Environmental Technologies Files DRHP To Raise Rs 150 Crore From IPO

SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. filed preliminary papers with SEBI on Monday to raise funds via an initial public offering.

The public offer will include a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.23 crore shares by promoter selling shareholders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 30 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar and Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya are the promoters of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale. The other shareholders selling stake include Sarvesh Kumar Garg, Sandeep Sambhaji Parab, Rajesh Kesavan Nambisan and Kumaraguru Madurakavi.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 47.46 crore will be used for prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings. The company will use Rs 69.67 crore for funding working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for the general corporate purposes.

The Mumbai-based company is an environmental technology company that offers technologies and comprehensive engineering solutions. The company provides design, technology, manufacturing, supply and supervision for installation and commissioning of equipment for treatment of wastewater and providing tertiary treatment solution for wastewater recycling and reuse.

The company as of March 31 had completed 639 installations in the wastewater treatment segment particularly in the sewage treatment plants.

SFC's revenue from operations increased by 5% from Rs 657.5 crore in fiscal 2024 to Rs 697.86 crore in fiscal 2025. Profit for the year increased by 2% from Rs 141.61 crore in fiscal 2024 to Rs 144.06 crore in fiscal 2025.