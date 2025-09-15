Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Gets SEBI Approval

Canara Bank has announced that its subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co., has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its proposed initial public offering.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has received communication from SEBI vide letter dated Sept. 15 on final observations and for filing updated red herring prospectus, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The IPO will be an offer for sale of up to 23.75 crore shares. This includes up to 13.77 crore shares from Canara Bank, up to 47 lakh shares from HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, and up to 9.5 crore shares from Punjab National Bank.