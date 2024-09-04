As Nifty IT Rallies, This Is What You Should Know Before Betting On Wipro, TCS And Others

The positive momentum in IT stocks since the election results on June 4 can be attributed to many sector players seeing stable demand environment, as mentioned in the first-quarter result commentary.

Another major reason could be hopes for the Fed rate cut, which might give room for more IT spends by clients, as most of the clients of the IT companies are US-based.

Fewer deal cancellations was another positive for the sector during the April-June quarter.

Here is a look at how IT stocks have done, what lies ahead and what investors monitor.