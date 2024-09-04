NDTV ProfitMarketsAs Nifty IT Rallies, This Is What You Should Know Before Betting On Wipro, TCS And Others
ADVERTISEMENT

As Nifty IT Rallies, This Is What You Should Know Before Betting On Wipro, TCS And Others

The Nifty IT has rallied nearly 29% in last three months. But it remains to be seen if there is more steam left.

04 Sep 2024, 08:50 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

The Nifty IT has rallied nearly 29% in last three months, with the mid-cap stock Persistent Systems Ltd. leading gains, advancing 38% during the period. A positive outlook from information technology companies post the first-quarter results has presumably helped the market sentiment. But it remains to be seen if there is more steam left.

What's Behind The IT Momentum?

The positive momentum in IT stocks since the election results on June 4 can be attributed to many sector players seeing stable demand environment, as mentioned in the first-quarter result commentary.

Another major reason could be hopes for the Fed rate cut, which might give room for more IT spends by clients, as most of the clients of the IT companies are US-based.

Fewer deal cancellations was another positive for the sector during the April-June quarter.

Here is a look at how IT stocks have done, what lies ahead and what investors monitor.

Infosys 

Price Momentum

Infosys shares have gained 34% in three months. Valuations in terms of price to FY25 earnings estimate are at 30.4 times, while the stock is currently near its 52-week high of Rs 1,959 per share.

What Lies Ahead?

Infosys increased its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance after the first-quarter results. This implies improved revenue growth and margins outlook for the rest of the year.

BFSI Trajectory

The management also spoke about improvement in the company's banking, financial services and insurance business. This vertical could aid business growth.

Monitorables For Investors

  • Fiscal 2025 wage hike could impact margins. However, the timeline for this is not yet announced.

  • Retail vertical should be another focus area, as it continues to face challenges.

Of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 28 have a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and 13 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 3.7%.

ALSO READ

Infosys Begins Formalities For Onboarding 2022 Engineering Graduates

Opinion
Infosys Begins Formalities For Onboarding 2022 Engineering Graduates
Read More

Tata Consultancy Services

Price Movement

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. stock has gained 20% in three months. Valuations in terms of price to FY25 earnings estimate stand at 32 times. While, the stock is still below 52-week high of Rs 4,592 per share.

What Lies Ahead?

The management expects improved deal booking in the second quarter, due to spilled over deals. 

Monitorables For Investors

  • Communications vertical continues to stay weak.

Of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and 10 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential downside of 4.6%.

ALSO READ

TCS North America Head Suresh Muthuswami Resigns

Opinion
TCS North America Head Suresh Muthuswami Resigns
Read More

Wipro

Price Movement

Shares of Wipro Ltd. have risen 19% in three months. The stock is marginally cheaper at 23.3 times fiscal 2025 price to earnings. It is still below 52-week high of Rs 579 per share. 

What Lies Ahead?

The second-quarter guidance implies improved revenue growth on a sequential basis.

Monitorables For Investors

  • Growth in Europe and Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa market as they continue to be soft.

  • Capco business, as discretionary spends is under pressure.

Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating, 24 recommend a 'hold' and 13 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 6.6%.

ALSO READ

Infosys Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, FY25 Forecast Raised

Opinion
Infosys Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, FY25 Forecast Raised
Read More

HCL Technologies 

Price Movement

HCL Technologies Ltd. has risen 28% in three months. While it is the fastest growing IT services company among peers, most brokerages are bullish on the stock due to its valuations. The stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 28.6 times, based on FY25 earnings per share. The stock is currently trading at 52-week high of Rs 1,816 per share.

What Lies Ahead?

Even the higher end of the fiscal 2025 guidance implies flat revenue growth, while margin guidance implies small improvement.

Monitorables For Investors

Growth in Engineering, Research and Development space as management sees green shoots.

Financial services as management expects it to be soft.

Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and 16 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential downside of 8.6%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Close Flat As Infosys, RIL Weigh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT