Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 41,000 Crore In Market Cap Led By Infosys, TCS
Infosys gained Rs 14,304 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 7.98 lakh crore and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. gained Rs 13,604 crore with its market cap at Rs 15.74 lakh crore.
The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 41,301 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.
Infosys gained Rs 14,304 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 7.98 lakh crore and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. gained Rs 13,604 crore with its market cap at Rs 15.74 lakh crore.
Nifty IT hit a record high for second straight session led by Infosys Ltd. and TCS Ltd. Nifty IT emerged as top sectoral gainer for the day.
State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the top laggards, losing Rs 4,506 crore and Rs 854 crore, respectively.
The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd. gained Rs 11,772 crore to Rs 17.53 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. also gained nearly Rs 2,818 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 9.19 lakh crore.
The market capitalisation of HCL Technology Ltd. gained Rs 2,130 crore to Rs 5.15 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. also gained nearly Rs 1,820 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 5.82 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC and HCL Tech.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex failed to keep up the recovery in a choppy session on Tuesday, as the benchmark indices reversed a two–session rally, dragged by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 27.40 points, or 0.11% down at 24,194.50, and the Sensex closed 105.79 points, or 0.13% lower at 80,004.06. During the session, the Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.50% to 24,125.40, while the Sensex declined 0.46% to 79,798.67.
Losses in Asia–Pacific share indices due to anticipated higher tariff on China also pressured the Indian benchmarks. President–elect Donald Trump said that US would impose additional 10% tariff on imported goods from China, Bloomberg reported.