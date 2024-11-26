Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 41,000 Crore In Market Cap Led By Infosys, TCS

The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 41,301 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.

Infosys gained Rs 14,304 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 7.98 lakh crore and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. gained Rs 13,604 crore with its market cap at Rs 15.74 lakh crore.

Nifty IT hit a record high for second straight session led by Infosys Ltd. and TCS Ltd. Nifty IT emerged as top sectoral gainer for the day.