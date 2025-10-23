Infosys Sparks IT Revival: Promoters Skip Buyback, FII Money Returns, Volumes Surge

The latest H1FY26 hiring stability report adds another layer of optimism, indicating that the IT downcycle may be nearing its end. Combined with Infosys’ promoter stance and improved guidance, investors appear to be betting that the worst is over.

Infosys, trading at its most attractive valuations in half a decade, is now not just a stock in rally mode, it’s fast becoming the bellwether for an IT sector comeback.

Shares of Infosys on Thursday touched an intraday high of Rs 1,546 apiece, up nearly 5% as against the last closing price. At 3:09 pm, the scrip was trading 3.93% higher at Rs 1,530.2, as against a 0.065% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.