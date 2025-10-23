Business NewsMarketsInfosys Sparks IT Revival: Promoters Skip Buyback, FII Money Returns, Volumes Surge
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys Sparks IT Revival: Promoters Skip Buyback, FII Money Returns, Volumes Surge

The rally was triggered after Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy, chose not to participate in the Rs 18,000-crore share buyback.

23 Oct 2025, 03:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Infosys has maintained its margin guidance at 20%-22% for FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Infosys has maintained its margin guidance at 20%-22% for FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Infosys lit up trade on Thursday, emerging as the torchbearer of the IT rebound. The stock rallied sharply with trading volumes nearly three times the 20-day average, according to Bloomberg, as a mix of structural and sentimental cues spiked investor interest in India’s second-largest IT services company.

Promoters Sit Out Signalling Confidence

The rally was triggered after Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy, chose not to participate in the Rs 18,000-crore share buyback. The move is being interpreted as a signal of confidence in the company’s future earnings visibility.

It also means non-promoter shareholders stand to gain from a higher acceptance ratio, while promoters retain voting rights and stake consistency, maintaining long-term control.

Macro Tailwinds & Valuation Comfort

Beyond company-specific triggers, the broader setup is turning favourable. A potential US tariff rollback could ease client-side cost pressures and revive offshore outsourcing demand.

IT sector valuations, meanwhile, are at five-year lows, prompting a catch-up rally as global funds rotate from over-owned private banks to under-owned IT names.

Quarterly Beat & Guidance Lift

Infosys’ Q2FY26 performance added fuel to the optimism. The company beat Street estimates with constant currency revenue growth of 2.2% on a sequential basis, slightly below Q1’s 2.6% but backed by strong vertical momentum. The lower end of FY26 guidance was raised to 2–3%, signaling steady demand recovery.

Cycle Bottoming Out

The latest H1FY26 hiring stability report adds another layer of optimism, indicating that the IT downcycle may be nearing its end. Combined with Infosys’ promoter stance and improved guidance, investors appear to be betting that the worst is over.

Infosys, trading at its most attractive valuations in half a decade, is now not just a stock in rally mode, it’s fast becoming the bellwether for an IT sector comeback.

Shares of Infosys on Thursday touched an intraday high of Rs 1,546 apiece, up nearly 5% as against the last closing price. At 3:09 pm, the scrip was trading 3.93% higher at Rs 1,530.2, as against a 0.065% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Infosys Promoters, Including Nilekani And Sudha Murty, Opt Out Of Rs 18,000-Crore Buyback
Opinion
Infosys Promoters, Including Nilekani And Sudha Murty, Opt Out Of Rs 18,000-Crore Buyback
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT