Infosys Shares Drop Over 1% After CFO Nilanjan Roy Resigns

Shares of Infosys Ltd. tumbled over 1% on Tuesday after Nilanjan Roy resigned as the chief financial officer a day ago.

Roy’s last working day is March 31. His deputy, Jayesh Sanghrajka, will be in charge the following day, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

"As Deputy CFO, he (Sanghrajka) has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights," Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

Infosys' American depositary receipt fell after the news broke. It was down by 2.66%.