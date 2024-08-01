Infosys Shares Fall After GST Notice For Alleged Tax Evasion

Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell on Thursday after it came under the radar of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for an alleged invasion of Rs 32,403 crore.

The filing said that the Karnataka State GST authorities have issued pre-show cause on Wednesday for the period from July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys, according to an exchange filing.

The IT services provider said the goods and services tax was not applicable to its overseas branch services, as per latest regulations. Infosys added that it had paid all its GST dues and was fully in compliance with central and state regulations.