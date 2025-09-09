Buyback Over Breakthroughs? When Infosys Missed OpenAI Investment Opportunity

Infosys Ltd. has been in focus as the IT giant is considering its first buyback in three years, raising questions about the company's long-term strategic priorities and in particular, a missed opportunity in OpenAI.

The proposed Rs 13,560-crore buyback, after all, comes at a time when the entire IT sector is facing global headwinds. To that end, Investment Advisor Rajiv Mehta has sparked a debate as to whether capital should be returned to shareholders or invested in cutting-edge technology, such as the one-time opportunity to invest in OpenAI.

In his latest tweet, Mehta pointed out that in 2015, then-CEO Vishal Sikka had advocated for a forward-thinking investment idea. His idea was to invest in none other than OpenAI.