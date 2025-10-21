Infosys Leads Nifty 50 Gains On Muhurat Day Trade; Nifty IT Zooms

Business NewsMarketsInfosys Leads Nifty 50 Gains On Muhurat Day Trade; Nifty IT Zooms
The rally comes as part of a larger positive movement from the IT space, with Nifty IT seeing gains of half a percent on Muhurat day trade.

21 Oct 2025, 01:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Infosys Buyback
Infosys has emerged as the leading gainer on Nifty 50 on Muhurat day trade. (Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Infosys has emerged as the top-gaining stock in the Nifty 50 in Muhurat day trade on Tuesday, with the stock trading with gains of more than a percent.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,476, compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,460. The rally comes as part of a larger positive movement from the IT space, with Nifty IT seeing gains of half a percent on Muhurat day trade.

Infosys reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026 last week, where the Bengaluru-based IT company posted a profit growth of 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,364 crore.

The information technology company now expects its revenue for the financial year ending March 2026 to rise by around 1-3%, as compared to the previous forecast of 0-3% growth

Infosys Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rises 5.2% to Rs 44,490 crore versus Rs 42,279 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,008 crore).

  • Profit up 6% to Rs 7,364 crore versus Rs 6,921 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,222 crore).

  • EBIT rises 6% to Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 8,803 crore (Estimate: Rs 9,338 crore).

  • EBIT margin at 21% versus 20.82% (Estimate: 21.21%).

Infosys Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, FY26 Guidance Revised
