Infosys Leads Nifty 50 Gains On Muhurat Day Trade; Nifty IT Zooms

Infosys has emerged as the top-gaining stock in the Nifty 50 in Muhurat day trade on Tuesday, with the stock trading with gains of more than a percent.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,476, compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,460. The rally comes as part of a larger positive movement from the IT space, with Nifty IT seeing gains of half a percent on Muhurat day trade.