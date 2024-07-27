Top 10 Firms By Market Value Gain Rs 31,000 Crore This Week Led By Infosys, ITC

The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 31,000 crore in market capitalisation for the week, with Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. witnessing the highest gain.

Infosys gained Rs 36,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.80 lakh crore, while ITC gained Rs 35,000 crore taking its market value to Rs 6.28 lakh crore.

India's benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of loss to end at their highest closing levels on Friday. On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 recorded its best streak of gains since eight weeks ended Jan. 22, 2018. The index also hit an intraday high of 24,861.15 during trade. Both the indices rose 1.8% intraday.