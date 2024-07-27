Top 10 Firms By Market Value Gain Rs 31,000 Crore This Week Led By Infosys, ITC
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s market cap declined the most, by Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 20.42 lakh crore.
The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 31,000 crore in market capitalisation for the week, with Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. witnessing the highest gain.
Infosys gained Rs 36,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.80 lakh crore, while ITC gained Rs 35,000 crore taking its market value to Rs 6.28 lakh crore.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of loss to end at their highest closing levels on Friday. On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 recorded its best streak of gains since eight weeks ended Jan. 22, 2018. The index also hit an intraday high of 24,861.15 during trade. Both the indices rose 1.8% intraday.
Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries Ltd.'s market cap declined the most, by Rs 62,000 crore to Rs 20.42 lakh crore during the week. While, ICICI Bank Ltd.'s market cap fell Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 8.5 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
Overseas investors turned net buyers on Friday after three days of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,546.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,774.3 crore, the NSE data showed.