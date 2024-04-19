Infosys Finds Support From Brokerages Even After Q4 Miss, Muted FY25 Guidance

Infosys guided for a weaker-than-expected constant-currency revenue growth guidance for the current financial year at 1–3%, while the EBIT margin guidance was at 20–22%. "Infosys' FY25 margin guidance of 20-22% is steady YoY and achievable in our view," said Akshat Agarwal in a report by Jefferies.

The IT major's shares opened in the red on the back of the earnings report card, which came out after the markets closed on Thursday.

The Q4 miss on revenue was due to a contract renegotiation and reduction in scope of a BFSI deal. The management guided for BFSI and Telecom to see higher growth in FY25 due to specific deal wins, including Liberty Global. TCV deal wins in FY24 were at an all-time high of $17.7 billion with net new of 52%.

The management also indicated that clients are looking forward to more cost optimisation deals. On valuations, the brokerages value Infosys in the range of 23–24 times, except Nirmal Bang, which values the stock at a cheaper range of 20x.