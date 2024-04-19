Infosys Shares Fall After Q4 Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment

Shares of Infosys Ltd. declined nearly 3% Friday after the tech giant's revenue declined in the fourth quarter and guided for a modest revenue increase in FY25.

India's second-largest IT giant's revenue declined 2.3% on sequential basis to Rs 37,923 crore, compared to Rs 38,576 crore estimate by a Bloomberg survey.

However, despite a decline in its revenue and operational profit, the IT service company posted a Rs 7,975 crore net profit during the quarter on the back of an income tax refund.