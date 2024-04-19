Infosys Shares Fall After Q4 Revenue Miss, Guidance Disappointment
Infosys revenue declined 2.3% on sequential basis to Rs 37,923 crore, compared to Rs 38,576 crore estimate by a Bloomberg survey.
Shares of Infosys Ltd. declined nearly 3% Friday after the tech giant's revenue declined in the fourth quarter and guided for a modest revenue increase in FY25.
However, despite a decline in its revenue and operational profit, the IT service company posted a Rs 7,975 crore net profit during the quarter on the back of an income tax refund.
Infosys Q4 Earning Highlights (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue down 2.3% to Rs 37,923 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,576 crore).
EBIT down 4.3% to Rs 7,621 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,994.7 crore).
EBIT margin at 20.1% versus 20.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.70%).
Net profit up 30.5% at Rs 7,975 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,162 crore).
Brokerages' Stance On Infosys
Motilal Oswal Keeps 'Buy' Rating
Motilal Oswal maintained a 'buy' on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1,650 piece, implying an upside of 16%.
Strong deal wins is likely to improve visibility for FY26 growth, the brokerage said.
Motilal Oswal expects FY25 dollar constant currency revenue growth of 2.5% YoY.
Infosys's FY25 EBIT margin is likely to be at 21.1%, up 40 basis points YoY
The brokerage lowers FY25/FY26 EPS estimates by 5-6% on weak Q4, muted FY25 revenue growth guidance.
Citi Research Remains 'Neutral'
Citi Research maintained a 'neutral' rating with revised price target of Rs 1,550. The price target implied an upside of 8.7%.
The brokerage believes the correlation between TCV and growth is limited for the sector
It recommend to 'buy' Infosys stock at dips to Rs 1,350 levels.
Citi Research retained pair trade of UW TCS and OW Infosys.
Infosys 1QFY25 should be better on the back up ramp up of deals.
Jefferies Retains 'Buy' But Cuts Target Price
Jefferies maintained a 'buy', while it cut target price to Rs 1,630 apiece from Rs. 1,740 apiece.
The target price implied an upside of 14% as the stock trade below its 5-year median.
Infosys's revenue missed estimates mainly due to contract re-negotiation and reduction in scope.
Strong deal wins will provide the software services giant comfort over FY24-FY27.
They expect the margins to rise to 21.1% by FY27.
The company may offer higher dividends vs buybacks, which should support multiples.
The scrip fell as much as 2.85% to Rs 1,378.75 apiece and pared losses to trade 2.69% lower at Rs 1,381.1 apiece, as of 9:20 a.m. This compares to a 0.66% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
Infosys has risen 12.08% in 12 months. The relative strength index was at 22.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 32 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16.0%.