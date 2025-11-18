Infosys Buyback: From Record Date To Payment, Check Full Timeline

Infosys Ltd. is setting the market stage for its big buyback scheduled to open from Nov. 20 and close on Nov. 26.

Among other things, the tech giant has shared a full-fledged timeline for its big week through an exchange filing on Tuesday, the details are as follows:

Buyback Window Opens: Nov. 20, 2025, Thursday

Buyback Window Closes: Nov. 26, 2025, Wednesday

Last date of receipt of completed tender forms and other specified documents including physical share certificates (if and as applicable) by the Registrar: Nov. 26, 2025, Wednesday

Last date of completion of verification by the Registrar to the buyback: Dec. 1, 2025, Monday.

Last date of providing acceptance/non-acceptance of tendered equity shares to the stock exchange by the Registrar: Dec. 2, 2025, Tuesday.

Last date of settlement of bids on the stock exchange: Dec. 3, 2025, Wednesday

Last date of return of unaccepted equity shares to stock broker/eligible shareholders: Dec. 3, 2025 Wednesday

Last date of payment of consideration to eligible shareholders who participated in the buyback: Dec. 3, 2025, Wednesday

Last date of extinguishment of equity shares: Dec. 12, 2025, Friday

The buyback ratio for retail investors or small shareholders is set as 2:11, or two equity shares for every 11 equity shares held. For general category investors, which includes institutional and non-institutional investors, the ratio has been set as 17:706, or 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held as on the record date, as per the exchange filing.

Infosys recorded its shareholders' roster for the buyback on Nov. 14.

If a shareholder is applying for the buyback, the entitlement factor or cutoff under reserved or small shareholder category is 18.1% and for general category it is 2.4%.

In 2017, Infosys had bought back 4.9% of equity, which is almost double of the 2.4% it will buyback this time. However, Rs 18,000 crore is the highest ever buyback size announced by the tech giant, and almost double the earlier two buy back sizes.