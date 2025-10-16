Infosys ADRs Slide As Constant Currency Growth, Large Deal Wins Taper In Q2

The American Depositary Receipts of Infosys Ltd. sank 2.95% to trade at $15.96 in New York on Thursday after the company saw its second quarter constant currency growth tapering to 2.2%. In addition, the large deal contract value also saw a decline in the quarter ended September.

ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

The IT giants' quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency stood at 2.2%, lower than the 2.6% in the first quarter.

Similarly, the large deal total contract value came in at $3.1 billion in the September quarter, down from $3.8 billion in the preceding June quarter. The net new deals accounted for 67% of the total TCV.

However, Infosys' net profit rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,364 crore, beating analysts' expectations. Revenue of the Bengaluru-based largest IT services firm rose 5.2% over previous quarter to Rs 44,490 crore.

The company now expects its revenue for the financial year ending March 2026 to rise by around 1-3%, as compared to the previous forecast of 0-3% growth. However, the margin guidance has been retained at 20–22%.