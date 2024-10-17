Infosys ADRs Falls Nearly 3% After Q2 Result Announcement

The American Depository Receipts of Infosys Ltd. was trading over 3% lower on Thursday after it reported its second quarter earnings on Thursday.

The ADR of the tech major fell as much as 3.65% to $22.07. The scrip opened 2% lower but later fell to 3.71% lower as of 9:37 a.m. EDT.

The Bengaluru-based software services provider upped its revenue forecast for the financial year ending March 2025. It now expects a revenue increase of 3.75-4.5% for fiscal years 2024–25, up from its previous expectation of a 3-4% rise.

However, the IT major has maintained its guidance for the fiscal at 20-22%, according to a media statement issued to the exchanges.