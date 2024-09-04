Investors On The Rise: Uttar Pradesh Pips Gujarat In August Growth, Finds NSE | Infographic
The Market Pulse report finds that the overall increase in new registrations rose 54% year-on-year. Key findings from the report...
India's investor base has surged past the 10-crore mark as of Aug. 8 according to the Market Pulse report by the National Stock Exchange.
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a standout performer, surpassing Gujarat in investor growth, with a remarkable 53% year-on-year increase in new registrations. The state reported 3.3 lakh new investors in July alone, marking a 5% month-on-month rise and further solidifying its position as a key player in India's investment landscape.
Meanwhile, Gujarat, having a substantial investor base, saw a comparatively slower growth. While the overall increase in new registrations saw a notable rise of 8% month-on-month and 54% year-on-year. Uttar Pradesh's exceptional performance highlights its pivotal role in driving investment across the country.
Here Are All The Key Findings From The Report:
India's investor base has surged past the 10-crore mark.
East India registered a growth of 11.5%. In sheer numbers, North India dominated with almost 10 lakh new additions.
The investor growth in states like Bihar and Assam has been seening a significant uptick.
Among the top-10 investor friendly districts, Ahmedabad has clocked the highest growth.