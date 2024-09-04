NDTV ProfitMarketsInvestors On The Rise: Uttar Pradesh Pips Gujarat In August Growth, Finds NSE | Infographic
ADVERTISEMENT

Investors On The Rise: Uttar Pradesh Pips Gujarat In August Growth, Finds NSE | Infographic

The Market Pulse report finds that the overall increase in new registrations rose 54% year-on-year. Key findings from the report...

04 Sep 2024, 09:25 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Source: NDTV Profit)

India's investor base has surged past the 10-crore mark as of Aug. 8 according to the Market Pulse report by the National Stock Exchange.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a standout performer, surpassing Gujarat in investor growth, with a remarkable 53% year-on-year increase in new registrations. The state reported 3.3 lakh new investors in July alone, marking a 5% month-on-month rise and further solidifying its position as a key player in India's investment landscape.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, having a substantial investor base, saw a comparatively slower growth. While the overall increase in new registrations saw a notable rise of 8% month-on-month and 54% year-on-year. Uttar Pradesh's exceptional performance highlights its pivotal role in driving investment across the country. 

Here Are All The Key Findings From The Report:  

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's investor base has surged past the 10-crore mark.</p></div>

India's investor base has surged past the 10-crore mark.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>East India registered a growth of 11.5%. In sheer numbers, North India dominated with almost 10 lakh new additions.&nbsp;</p></div>

East India registered a growth of 11.5%. In sheer numbers, North India dominated with almost 10 lakh new additions. 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The investor growth in states like Bihar and Assam has been seening a significant uptick.</p></div>

The investor growth in states like Bihar and Assam has been seening a significant uptick.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Among the top-10 investor friendly districts, Ahmedabad has clocked the highest growth.&nbsp;</p></div>

Among the top-10 investor friendly districts, Ahmedabad has clocked the highest growth. 

ALSO READ

India's IPO Mania: Here's All You Need To Know In Charts

Opinion
India's IPO Mania: Here's All You Need To Know In Charts
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT