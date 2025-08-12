Info Edge's Naukri To Rebound? HSBC Sees Q1 As 'Cyclical Bottom', Upgrades To 'Buy' — Check New Target Price

HSBC upgraded Info Edge India's rating to 'buy' from 'hold', while holding the target price steady at Rs 1,670. This positive shift comes despite the company's weak first-quarter results, which saw low billings and weak margins. The brokerage views this quarter as a "cyclical bottom" for the company and believes that the business could now see improvement.

We believe low- to mid-teens long-term growth is still plausible for the core business, as valuations are reasonable for this growth, according to HSBC.

The analyst bets that with recovery in growth from non-IT segments, Naukri billings growth should return to double-digit in the upcoming quarters, as the slowdown in Naukri billings was broad-based and not just from IT. In their view, this weakness was due to heightened macro uncertainty and is cyclical.