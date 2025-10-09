Business NewsMarketsInfo Edge Shares Trades Volatile Post Q2 Update From Naukri Parent
ADVERTISEMENT

Info Edge Shares Trades Volatile Post Q2 Update From Naukri Parent

In Q2 update the company said, segment-wise, the recruitment solutions business continued to be the primary growth driver

09 Oct 2025, 09:35 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Adani Enterprises
Infoedge share price in focus. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Info Edge share price spiked nearly 2% on Thursday after the company posted its second quarter business update. The scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 1,393. However, it later declined over 0.30%

The company reported standalone billings of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, up from Rs 650.3 crore in the same period last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2025, billings stood at Rs 1,373.2 crore, marking an increase from Rs 1,229.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Segment-wise, the recruitment solutions business continued to be the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 545 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 492 crore in Q2 FY25. The real estate vertical, 99acres, posted billings of Rs 122.4 crore, up from Rs 107.4 crore year-on-year. Other segments, including Jeevansathi and Shiksha, collectively brought in Rs 61.6 crore, up from Rs 50.9 crore.

Info Edge was incorporated on May 1, 1995 became a public limited company on April 27, 2006. Starting with a classified recruitment online business, naukri dot com, company expanded into sectors like, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

ALSO READ

Info Edge Posts Business Update Ahead Of Q2 Results; Recruitment Segment Leads
Opinion
Info Edge Posts Business Update Ahead Of Q2 Results; Recruitment Segment Leads
Read More
Info Edge Shares Trades Volatile Post Q2 Update From Naukri Parent

The scrip rose as much as 1.86% to Rs 1,393 apiece. It later gave up gains to trade 0.34% lower at Rs 1,362.90 apiece, as of 09:31 a.m. This compares to a 0.21% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 4% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 49 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at XX.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.8%

ALSO READ

Stock Market News Live: Nifty Near 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; TCS, Saatvik Green, Lupin Share Price In Focus
Opinion
Stock Market News Live: Nifty Near 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; TCS, Saatvik Green, Lupin Share Price In Focus
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT