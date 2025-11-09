Inflation Data, Q2 Earnings, Global Trends To Drive Stock Markets This Week: Analysts

Ponmudi R, the chief executive officer of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said, "A slew of key domestic and global macroeconomic factors are expected to shape market sentiment in the week. On the domestic front, the upcoming release of October’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be closely watched, as it is likely to offer investors clearer insights into the future path of interest rates." Globally, all eyes will be on the ongoing US government shutdown, which has halted the release of key economic data crucial to investors and policymakers in assessing the actual state of the economy, he added.