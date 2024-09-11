Infibeam Avenues Tumbles On Trading Ex-Date For Digital Marketing Arm Spinoff

Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. fell more than 9% on Wednesday after it turned ex-date for the spinoff of its digital marketing arm, Odigma Consultancy Services Ltd.

The company has set Sept. 11 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders of Infibeam Avenues to issue and allot equity shares of Odigma Consultancy Solutions, according to an exchange filing.

As such, all those shareholders holding 89 equity shares of Infibeam Avenues as of Sept. 11 will receive one equity share of face value Rs 1 of Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd., the company said in the filing. "IAL will list its digital marketing arm on the Indian stock exchanges upon approval by regulatory authorities," it said.

"Odigma was acquired in 2014, and currently, it’s one of the fully owned subsidiaries of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, catering many clients across India and abroad," the filing said.