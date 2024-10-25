Nifty 50 Falls 2,000 Points From Life-High As Small-, Mid-Caps Lead Decline

Benchmark indices for the mid and small cap stocks outpaced this decline, with the small-cap index falling the most.

Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 10% from its peak on Sept. 25, with PNC Infratech Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., and Easy Trip Planners Ltd. declining the most among its index constituents.

Nifty Midcap 150 fell 9.5% from its highest point on Sept. 25, with the decline led by Vodafone Idea, IGL and Cochin Shipyard.