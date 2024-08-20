IndusInd Bank Shares Gain On Getting RBI Nod For Mutual Fund Business

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. gained 2.33% on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India granted approval to the bank for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake the asset management business of mutual funds.

The approval encompasses the investment of equity capital into the new subsidiary, pending the fulfilment of additional conditions outlined in the RBI's letter, according to an exchange filing.

The private sector bank's consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 2,171 crore in the quarter ended June, missing analysts' estimates.

On July 19, the private lender received the board's approval to raise as much as Rs 30,000 crore via the issuance of debt securities and equity sales.