IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review: Microfinance Book Poses Near-Term Concern, Say Analysts

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s asset quality of credit cards portfolio warrants a close watch, while microfinance portfolio also witnessed some stress and posed a near-term concern, according to brokerages.

The lender's consolidated net profit rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,171 crore in the quarter ended June, missing a consensus estimate of Rs 2,358.6 crore by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Asset quality worsened, with the gross non-performing-asset ratio expanding 10 basis points sequentially to 2.02%. The Net NPA ratio widened 3 bps quarter-on-quarter. The bank had fresh NPA additions of Rs 1,536 crore in comparison to Rs 1,428 crore in the March quarter.

The chief executive officer pointed to rising stress in cards in 30 and 60 days past due. The microfinance institutions' over-leverage was seen in Odisha, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Jharkhand, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note dated July 27.

"While MF and card businesses may continue to report some stress in the near term, the overall slippages are likely to remain in control and will help maintain broadly stable asset quality," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.